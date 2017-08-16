press release: Written and directed by Corbett Redford and executive produced by Green Day and Pat Magnarella, TURN IT AROUND: THE STORY OF EAST BAY PUNK is narrated by Iggy Pop and features Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tre Cool (Green Day), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Duff McKagan (Guns N Roses), Jello Biafra& East Bay Ray (Dead Kennedys), Ian Mackaye (Fugazi, Minor Threat), Tim Armstrong, Matt Freeman & Lars Fredricksen (Rancid), Brett Gurewitz & Jay Bentley (Bad Religion), Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill, The Julie Ruin) , Michael Franti (Spearhead, Beatnigs) and interviews with more than 100 artists and musicians from California's East Bay punk rock music scene.

TURN IT AROUND: THE STORY OF EAST BAY PUNK spans over 30 years of the California Bay Area's punk music history with a central focus on the emergence of Berkeley's inspiring 924 Gilman Street music collective. Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk is the definitive telling of this vibrant story, drawing from a wide variety of voices and viewpoints and featuring the music of many of the most famous and infamous punk bands ever.