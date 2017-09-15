Tutu School Grand Opening

press release: Explore Wisconsin's first Tutu School location in beautiful Sun Prairie! Tutu School, located at 2551 Smith's Crossing, Sun Prairie, is a whimsical boutique ballet school for ages 18 mos. to 8 years old. Join us Friday, September 15th from 5-7pm, for an opportunity to meet a real ballerina and decorate a wand or crown! Special guests Rosy Cheeks & Co. will be there to outfit your little one in the fanciest of ballet attire just in time for fall twirling at Tutu School. Fun for grown ups too; mingle with other Tutu School families and supporters while enjoying ballet-themed appetizers and spirits. Meet Madison Ballet's Artistic Director and members of their professional ballet company. FREE and FUN for the whole family! Visit www.TutuSchoolSunPrairie.com for more information about our classes and programs. Contact us at twirl@tutuschoolsunprairie or call 608-478-3770.