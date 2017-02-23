Twelfth Night

University Theatre

Buy tickets

UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre 821 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Directed by David Furumoto

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

press release: One of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, the play centers on twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola (disguised as a boy) falls in love with Duke Orsino, who in turn is in love with the Countess Olivia. Upon meeting Viola, Countess Olivia falls in love with her thinking she is a man. The UW-Madison Department of Theatre and Drama production will be an “East meets West” experience — setting the play in the Hawaiian kingdom at the beginning of the previous century and focusing on multi-ethnic and multi-cultural casting.

We set the play in the Hawaiian kingdom, the last Hawaiian monarch, Queen Liliuokalani is soon to be overthrown by the machinations of the missionary/sugar plantation cabal. It is a time of great change for the kingdom as waves of immigrants from various parts of Asia and other parts of the world are brought in to work on the vast sugar plantations that have begun operating.

A storm at sea brings two castaways on shore and thus begins TWELFTH NIGHT. Look forward to seeing various types of Asian and Western staging techniques, some hula and just maybe a Chinese lion for good measure. As we say in Hawaii, “Ehh brah, going be good fun, no miss 'um!"

The cast features UW students Anna Mei Baker, Alyssa Beasley, Addison Basurto, Magnus Curry, Nolan Elsbecker, Emmaline Friederichs, Ella Lin, Brette Olpin, Mike Rores, Kailea Saplan, Martin Weiss, Dara Xiong, and Zhiyun Zhao.

Performances will be held in the Gilbert V. Hemsley Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave.

Ticket Prices: $20 Adult; $18 Senior (62 +); $10 Children (K-12)

$10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more); $13 UW Students (ID)

To Order Tickets: Call 608-265-2787, online www.arts.wisc.edu (Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders) or at Vilas Hall Box Office, 821 University Avenue, Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 5:30pm; or,Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon Street, Monday – Friday | 11:30am – 5:30pm (no convenience fees for in-person orders)  

The Vilas Hall Box Office remains open on Thursday & Friday performances until 30 min past curtain. For Saturday and/or Sunday events in Vilas Hall, the Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain. Performance Calendar:

Thursday       February 23rd            @            7:30pm (Preview)

Friday             February 24th             @             7:30pm (Opening)

Saturday        February 25th             @            7:30pm

Sunday          February 26th             @            2:00pm (ASL Interpreted)

Thursday       March 2nd                  @            7:30pm

Friday             March 3rd                   @            7:30pm

Saturday        March 4th                   @            7:30pm

Sunday          March 5th                     @            2:00pm (Post-show talkback)

Thursday       March 9th                     @            7:30pm

Friday             March 10th                 @            7:30pm

Saturday        March 11th                  @            7:30pm

Sunday          March 12th                  @            2:00pm

UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre 821 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715

608-265-2787

Buy tickets

