Twelves, Buildings, sewingneedle, Nat

press release: Twelves - Local handsome idiots. Bewildering noise-rock+. RIYL remedial math class, AV Club.

Buildings - Slithering/bludgeoning Twin Cities noise-rock. Fresh off tour with Big Business and supporting their latest release on Gilead Media. RIYL J. Lizard, AmRep Records.

sewingneedle - Tugging at your heart strings with sharp angular jabs. Chicago post-punk band releasing a brand-new record. RIYL Pedro The Lion, Retribution Gospel Choir.

Nat - Brand-new Chicago band playing gentle yet experimental indie-rock. RIYL N. Young, J. Molina.