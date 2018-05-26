Twelves, Buildings, sewingneedle, Nat

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Twelves - Local handsome idiots. Bewildering noise-rock+. RIYL remedial math class, AV Club.

Buildings - Slithering/bludgeoning Twin Cities noise-rock. Fresh off tour with Big Business and supporting their latest release on Gilead Media. RIYL J. Lizard, AmRep Records.

sewingneedle - Tugging at your heart strings with sharp angular jabs. Chicago post-punk band releasing a brand-new record. RIYL Pedro The Lion, Retribution Gospel Choir.

Nat - Brand-new Chicago band playing gentle yet experimental indie-rock. RIYL N. Young, J. Molina.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
