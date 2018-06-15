press release:

Taliesin Preservation is pleased to announce the all-new Twilight at Taliesin tour. We invite you once each month from July through September to explore the country home of architect Frank Lloyd Wright during these exquisite hours of golden summer light.

Experience Taliesin in the atmosphere of early evening on this two-hour leisurely look at Wright's home Taliesin. Your tour guide will lead you from the orchard through the picturesque gardens and courtyards to Taliesin, where you will explore the interior spaces of Wright’s home ⎯ the longest ongoing project of Wright’s career.

Then wander as you like, enjoying time on the Birdwalk, taking photos of your favorite rooms, all while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and drinks, with an experienced tour guide available to answer questions. The refreshments will feature wine from Botham Vineyards, located in the heart of Wisconsin's Iowa County Uplands. Round out the evening with a light dessert on Wright's bedroom terrace and watch the sunset.

The Twilight at Taliesin Tour takes place both inside and outside the Taliesin residence. From the Taliesin courtyards and gardens, you are afforded a commanding view of the beautiful valley settled by Wright’s ancestors, while the interior portion of the tour explores Taliesin’s famed living room, the Birdwalk, the Garden Room, the Loggia, Wright’s bedroom, and Wright’s drafting studio.

Twilight at Taliesin will be offered:

Friday, July 1, 5–7 p.m.

Friday, August 5, 5–7 p.m.

Friday, September 2, 5–7 p.m.

Tours begin and end at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Road C, Spring Green, WI 53588.

Space is limited. This tour is for guests 21 and over only, please. Advance reservations are required. Book online at: taliesinpreservation.org.