Twilight of the Golds

press release: by Jonathan Tolins; directed by Louise Stout; producers Sara Beth Hahner & Donnovan Moen

When David learns his sister is pregnant, he and the entire Gold family couldn’t be happier. However, using newly discovered technology, Suzanne learns her fetus will most likely suffer from the same condition as David, being gay. What happens next forces the entire Gold family to confront issues of bigotry, evolution and the limits of love. What would you do?

12/1-16, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 12/16) and 2 pm, 12/10. $25.