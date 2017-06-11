Twin Fest

East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Family-friendly festival celebrating all-things twins, including twin contests, twin trivia, photo-ops, festival T-shirts, door prizes, food trucks, vendors... all on the shores of beautiful Lake Monona as the event is hosted by the East Side Club.  All proceeds benefit The River Food Pantry 

NOON - 5:00pm, June 11, 2017, East Side Club  3735 Monona Drive

TWINS & CHILDREN UNDER 10: FREE; PARENTS OF TWINS: $1/PER PERSON; SINGLETONS: $2/PER PERSON

East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

