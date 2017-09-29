Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

press release:

USA | 1992 | DCP | 135 min.

Director: David Lynch; Cast: Sheryl Lee, Kyle MacLachlan, Ray Wise

As the latest season of Twin Peaks concludes, return to the dawn of Lynch’s 25-year saga. Depicting the last seven days in the life of Laura Palmer, this harrowing prequel only deepens the mysteries of everything that follows. Free from network censors, Lynch fearlessly detonates the tone of the original TV series, deranging it into an inescapable, big-screen nightmare. Special pre-show material assembled by Daniel Knox.

