Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Google Calendar - Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me - 2017-09-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me - 2017-09-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me - 2017-09-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me - 2017-09-29 19:00:00

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

USA | 1992 | DCP | 135 min.

Director: David Lynch; Cast: Sheryl Lee, Kyle MacLachlan, Ray Wise

As the latest season of Twin Peaks concludes, return to the dawn of Lynch’s 25-year saga. Depicting the last seven days in the life of Laura Palmer, this harrowing prequel only deepens the mysteries of everything that follows. Free from network censors, Lynch fearlessly detonates the tone of the original TV series, deranging it into an inescapable, big-screen nightmare. Special pre-show material assembled by Daniel Knox.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Info
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me - 2017-09-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me - 2017-09-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me - 2017-09-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me - 2017-09-29 19:00:00