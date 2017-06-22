press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of events taking place throughout Downtown Sun Prairie:

June 22, 5:00-7:00PM: Two Birds of a Feather as Dueling Pianos in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie

Two Birds of a Feather duo Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse Tobia will perform as Dueling Pianos. Dueling Pianos is a format where there are two pianists / singers that take requests. A song list of about 150 songs that will be available. Event attendees will be able to select requests from the list and put them in a song request jar. Songs can go up the request ladder when a tip is included to the performers. Songs available are from all genres. Audience participation is encouraged.

Funny Faces Family Entertainment will provide face painting.