RSVP for Two-Color Knitting: Portuguese Style

press release: If you know how to purl and knit using Portuguese-style knitting and want to take that knowledge to the next level by using two colors, this class is for you! Join Mary Jo Harris, a local knitting designer, author, and member of the Madison Knitters' Guild, and learn several ways of using two colors with one Portuguese pin, how to use a second Portuguese pin, how to work stranded knitting using two pins, and how to make a hat or dishcloth using the techniques. She will also begin the class with a quick review of Portuguese Knitting. Portuguese Knitting Pin and instructions provided. Bring worsted-weight yarn (no novelty yarn) - one or two colors, either straight or circular needles in size appropriate for your yarn, and usual knitting accessories. Participants should know how to cast on, bind off, knit, and purl. Adults and youth (ages 12 and up with an adult); each participant pays the registration fee.

Tuesday, March 20, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 13

Cost: $49 per person | Course Number: 20-21