press release: Join us to celebrate author Ty Sassaman's book launch and interactive celebration of his travel memoir, JUST ONE QUESTION: A ROAD TRIP MEMOIR.

At 35 and in the middle of a crossroads in his life, Ty Sassaman embarked on a journey to find himself. He ventured into the world with a single question, one he hoped would help him uncover a fundamental truth of his own—not knowing it would continually reveal the honesty, humor, and thoughtfulness of those he met along the way. The question was this: "If you could ask everyone you met just one question, what would you ask?"

From Boston to Burning Man, readers are invited along on Sassaman’s expansive, free-wheeling road trip, all in the pursuit of Just One Question. Along the way, Sassman reflects on the thoughts of Americans, what they dream, what they fear, and most of all, the questions they ask.

A finalist for the Loft Literary Prize, Ty Sassaman’s writing and photographs have appeared in The Sun magazine, the Georgia Review, and the Dudley Review. He received a BA in English from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree in education from Harvard. He is currently working on his MFA thesis in Creative Nonfiction at Butler University. Sassaman resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota.