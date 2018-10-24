× Expand David McClister Tyler Childers

press release: Acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Tyler Childers will embark on an extensive, nationwide tour this fall. These shows celebrate a breakthrough year for Childers, which saw the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, Purgatory. The record—produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson—landed on multiple “Best of 2017” lists including Rolling Stone, Vice’s Noisey, Wide Open Country and NPR Music, who praised, “The intimacy he conjures is his gift, in this private moment made universal, and throughout his remarkable official debut.” Additionally, Childers is nominated for “Emerging Artist of the Year” at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and also made his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this spring.

Recent critical acclaim for Purgatory…

“…fully-formed, vivid portrait of Saturday night excess and Sunday morning reality in 21st century Appalachia.”—Rolling Stone

“Childers has a wounded drawl and a pen that elevates tropes…into

Pulitzer-worthy poetry.”—The Washington Post

“Sturgill Simpson produced 26-year-old Tyler Childers’s P urgatory, and it’s easily one of the year’s best country LPs.”—The FADER

“Purgatory immediately places Childers in the conversation with the top tier of artists reviving classic country sounds for a new generation.”—Noisey

“…one of the finest releases of the year and an impressive introduction to a talented newcomer with striking lyrical and musical talent.”—American Songwriter

“Tyler Childers’ brilliant Purgatory is a tribute to his Kentucky homeland and its people. With the tender ‘Feathered Indians’ and the meditative ‘Universal Sound,’ Childers—at just 26—has proven himself to be one of the finest voices and songwriters

working today.”—Wide Open Country

“Purgatory has definitely established itself as the front runner for country album of the year and put Childers on the list of young artists looking to change the way people talk about

country music…”—Glide

“The album that emerged under Simpson’s production will slap you silly, what with Childers’ incredibly clever lyrics and the perfect instrumental backing

they get here…”—The Bitter Southerner

Along with Childers (vocals, acoustic guitar), the album features a variety of world-renowned musicians including Simpson (acoustic guitar, background vocals), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Miles Miller (drums, background vocals) and Russ Pahl (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, pedal steel, Jew’s harp) among others.

Of the album, the Lawrence Country, Kentucky, native comments, “I am extremely grateful for Miles Miller introducing me to Sturgill Simpson, and also for Sturgill and David Ferguson taking the time to work with me. I think we both wanted to make an album for east Kentucky, and I reckon that’s what we did. It’s not about rock, or grass, or country…it’s just hollerin’ in the mountains and stirring shit up! The band Sturgill and David put together was an all-star cast, and an honor to work with and learn from. I hope to do it again, but once is more than most are blessed with. For that I am thankful.”