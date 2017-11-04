6:30pm - 7:30pm - VIP Meet & Greet with Tyler HIlton + Live Concert Ticket - $45 - Limited Tickets

8:00pm - Live Concert with Tyler Hilton - $15.00

Also: 9:00am - 2:00pm - Workshop w/Lunch Included - $75.00

A one day workshop with Hollywood actor and musician Tyler Hilton from the TV series One Tree Hill and Extant (with Halle Berry), as well as The Motion Picture Walk the Line. Tyler Hilton will be in Verona, WI for one day only to conduct a one day workshop to anyone wishing to learn about the world of professional acting and musical performing.

As a professional musician and actor for over 20 years, Tyler Hilton will use his experience to lead attendees through both acting and musical exercises. In addition, he will share his own advice and personal experiences regarding the business of entertaining.