RSVP for UCP Celebrity Gala & Auction

press release: Join local celebrity servers as they support United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County (UCP) at UCP’s 31st Annual Celebrity Gala & Auction on Friday, March 2, at The Edgewater. The evening will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 5:30 followed by a silent auction, dinner and celebrity games.

For more than 30 years, UCP’s Celebrity Gala and Auction has been one of Madison’s most memorable and enduring charity benefits. As the signature fundraising event for UCP, the Celebrity Gala is fundamental to the programs and services we provide to more than 1,600 children and adults with disabilities throughout southern Wisconsin.

Some 40 local celebrities help UCP host this exciting event each year. Past celebrities have included UW Basketball player, Nigel Hayes, Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin, Meteorologist Brian Olson, News Anchor Leigh Mills, and many more. Join us for a festive evening benefiting UCP. This gala is open to the public; however reservations are required. Please visit www.ucpdane.org for more information. You may also call 608-237-8541 or email ebreunig@ucpdane.org.”

Friday, March 2, from 5:30 PM – 11:00 PM, The Edgewater

Price: $125