press release: The Mad Rollin’ Dolls' are thrilled to announce the first ever Udder Chaos: Madison Invitational Roller Derby Tournament, coming May 18-20, 2018!

Roller derby teams from across the world will descend on Madison for a weekend of hard hitting tournament play at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena (1834 Commercial Ave.). Fans and the curious can take in the action, with weekend passes set at just $40 and single day passes at $20.

Cheer on your own Madison all-star team, the Dairyland Dolls, as both their A and B squads take the track to battle it out with visiting teams.

More information about where and how to buy tickets, attending teams, and other information about all the exciting details of the event will be coming soon!

Visit madisonrollerderby.org and facebook.com/madrollindolls to stay up-to-date with all the latest news, as well as information about our upcoming home team season that kicks off January 13 at the Alliant Energy Center!

(The Hartmeyer Ice Arena is wheelchair accessible)