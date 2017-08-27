press release:

The children in the Ugandan Kids Choir are known for their musical talents and their joyful performances. They sing traditional African songs, play authentic African instruments, and dance in their colorful African attire.

The Choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, which has been devoted to empowering children in the developing world since 1981. Childcare Worldwide serves by providing care for the physical, spiritual and educational needs of children.

Open to Public, Free-will offering