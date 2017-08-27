Ugandan Kids Choir

Mount Olive Lutheran Church 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release:

The children in the Ugandan Kids Choir are known for their musical talents and their joyful performances.  They sing traditional African songs, play authentic African instruments, and dance in their colorful African attire. 

The Choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, which has been devoted to empowering children in the developing world since 1981.  Childcare Worldwide serves by providing care for the physical, spiritual and educational needs of children.

Open to Public,  Free-will offering

Mount Olive Lutheran Church 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
608-238-5656
please enable javascript to view
