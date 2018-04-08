× Expand Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

$45.

press release: Due to popular demand following their excellent performance in April 2015, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain returns to Shannon Hall!

The ensemble brings a special bit of fun to the stage, getting the audience to laugh and sway. Its members perform everything, from classical to disco, contemporary bluegrass and country to Lady Gaga, bringing their own quirky flair to each show. Their music has been featured in films, on stage and on commercials. The ensemble has played with the likes of Madness, David Arnold, The Ministry of Sound, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) and The Kaiser Chiefs.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain was formed in 1985 and has been performing ever since their first gig, which turned out to be an instant sell-out. By 1988 they had released an LP, appeared on BBC TV, played at WOMAD and recorded a BBC Radio 1 session. The current ensemble has been playing together for over 20 years, and has become something of a national institution. The Orchestra has given thousands of sold-out concerts across the world, performing sell-out shows at the Sydney Opera House, The Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall.

“It all amounted to superbly tuneful fun. Performing on ukuleles ranging in size from a conventional soprano instrument to a tubby electric-bass model, the seven orchestra members on hand mixed instrumental panache and affable singing with no small amount of inimitably British drollery.” - The New York Times