Tues. Nov. 21st 6:30 pm Wilmar Center (953 Jenifer St.) Screening of Un Poquito de Tanta Verdad/A Little Bit of So Much Truth – the acclaimed 2007 documentary about the popular uprising in Oaxaca. When a broad-based, non-violent, popular uprising exploded in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, some compared it to the Paris Commune, while others called it the first Latin American revolution of the 21st century. But it was the people’s use of the media that truly made history in Oaxaca. A Little Bit of So Much Truth captures the unprecedented media phenomenon that emerged when tens of thousands of school teachers, housewives, indigenous communities, health workers, farmers, and students took over fourteen radio stations and one TV station into their own hands, using them to organize, mobilize, and ultimately defend their grassroots struggle for justice. Part of the Fall 2017 Madison Free Skool series on Nonviolent Struggle and Direct Action.