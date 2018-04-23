press release: This spring marks the UW-Madison's first annual installment of the Italian Film Festival USA, bringing a selection of films representing contemporary Italian cinema. All films are in Italian with English subtitles, and the screenings are free and open to the public.

Monday, April 23: Un Viaggio Facile Facile (Easy, 2017) - Directed by Andrea Magnani. Special Guest: The director, Andrea Magnani, will present his film in person.

Thursday, April 26: La Tenerezza (Holding Hands, 2017) - Directed by Gianni Amelio.

Friday, April 27: Cucinì (2017) - Directed by Ciro Fabbricino.

All films will be screened at 7:00pm in L196 Education Building, 1000 Bascom Mall, on the UW-Madison campus.

Sponsored by the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago, in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, along with these UW-Madison campus partners: the Center for European Studies, the UW Italian Club, and the Department of French and Italian.

For additional information, visit http://italianfilmfests.org/