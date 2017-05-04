Understanding Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia & Brain Health

Please join us for the first in a series of programs for 'Older Americans Month'. What is dementia? What are the effects of Alzheimer’s disease? Whether you know someone with dementia or if you have concerns about changes in your memory as you age, this free program will benefit you. Learn about memory loss and normal changes that come with age as well as factors that might increase your risk for developing dementia. Discuss the diseases that cause neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, vascular disease, Parkinson’s and others. Hear about the resources available in our community when you join us for this presentation offered by Joy Schmidt, Dane County Dementia Care Specialist with the Aging & Disability Resource Center.