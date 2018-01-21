Unhappy Birthday

Google Calendar - Unhappy Birthday - 2018-01-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Unhappy Birthday - 2018-01-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Unhappy Birthday - 2018-01-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Unhappy Birthday - 2018-01-21 13:00:00

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Annual Unhappy Birthday marking 8 years since Citizens United allowed all the big money in politics. January 21, 1 pm at the High Noon Saloon. Hear from Matt Rothschild, John Nichols and enjoy the Raging Grannies. Friendraiser/fundraiser ($5 suggested) for SCWUTA -- scwuta.org.

Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - Unhappy Birthday - 2018-01-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Unhappy Birthday - 2018-01-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Unhappy Birthday - 2018-01-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Unhappy Birthday - 2018-01-21 13:00:00