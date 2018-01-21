Unhappy Birthday
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
https://www.facebook.com/WisconsinUnitedToAmend
Annual Unhappy Birthday marking 8 years since Citizens United allowed all the big money in politics. January 21, 1 pm at the High Noon Saloon. Hear from Matt Rothschild, John Nichols and enjoy the Raging Grannies. Friendraiser/fundraiser ($5 suggested) for SCWUTA -- scwuta.org.
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Politics & Activism