UNIMA Fourth of July Picnic

press release: UNIMA (Union of Nigerians In Madison Area) invites each and every Nigerian, friends and well wishers to come and enjoy the Holiday at our July 4 POTLUCK PICNIC!!!! A day of FUN and GAMES for all ages as we unite to celebrate America's Independence Day.

Women should bring a dish to pass; men should bring drinks to share! Please note that glass bottles are not allowed at this park!

Please bring your favorite game(s). Basketball, Volleyball, kid's playground, etc. will be at your fingertips. The park has 2 grills for BARBECUE. UNIMA will provide ALL the meat.

DIRECTIONS TO THE PARK:

FROM CENTRAL MADISON: HEAD EAST ON WASHINGTON AVE. (HWY 151 NORTH) TO SUN PRAIRIE. IN SUN PRAIRIE, EXIT ON MAIN ST. (EXIT 101) AND GO EAST (RIGHT), PASS 1st TRAFFIC LIGHT, TURN RIGHT AT 2nd TRAFFIC LIGHT (WALKER WAY), TURN LEFT ON LINNERUD DRIVE, THE PARK WILL BE ON YOUR IMMEDIATE RIGHT, DIRECTLY OPPOSITE THE PUBLIC LIBRARY.

FROM WEST MADISON: HEAD EAST ON THE BELTLINE, FOLLOW WIS DELLS ROUTE (HWY 39 NORTH), EXIT RIGHT TO SUN PRAIRIE (HWY 151 NORTH). IN SUN PRAIRIE, EXIT ON MAIN ST. (EXIT 101) AND GO EAST (RIGHT), PASS 1st TRAFFIC LIGHT, TURN RIGHT AT 2nd TRAFFIC LIGHT (WALKER WAY), TURN LEFT ON LINNERUD DRIVE, THE PARK WILL BE ON YOUR IMMEDIATE RIGHT, DIRECTLY OPPOSITE THE PUBLIC LIBRARY.

FROM MILWAUKEE: TAKE I-94 WEST TO MADISON, FOLLOW WIS DELLS ROUTE (HWY 39 NORTH), EXIT RIGHT TO SUN PRAIRIE (HWY 151 NORTH). IN SUN PRAIRIE, EXIT ON MAIN ST. (EXIT 101) AND GO EAST (RIGHT), PASS 1st TRAFFIC LIGHT, TURN RIGHT AT 2nd TRAFFIC LIGHT (WALKER WAY), TURN LEFT ON LINNERUD DRIVE, THE PARK WILL BE ON YOUR IMMEDIATE RIGHT, DIRECTLY OPPOSITE THE PUBLIC LIBRARY.

RETURN TRIP FROM PARK TO MADISON:

TAKE LEFT ON LINNERUD DRIVE (from Park), RIGHT ON WALKER WAY, LEFT ON MAIN STREET, MERGE LEFT UNDER THE BRIDGE, TAKE IMMEDIATE LEFT (RAMP) TO HWY 151 SOUTH TO MADISON.