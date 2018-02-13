United Nations Association-Dane County

press release:

Join UNA-USA Dane County for a new, different and informative February Meeting

Where: Swagat Indian Restaurant, 707 N. High Point Road http://www. swagatindianrestaurant.com/

When: Tuesday, February 13

What: 6 to 7 PM Dinner (optional and dutch treat) 7 to 8 PM Sumudu Anopama Atapattu, Director of Research Centers and Senior Lecturer at UW Law School. She will give a presentation on Sri Lankan culture and current events. Dr. Atapattu teaches in the area of International Environmental law and climate change and human rights . She holds an LL.M. (Public International Law) and a Ph.D. (International Environmental Law) from the University of Cambridge, U.K., and is an Attorney-at-Law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. Her books include: "Human Rights Approaches to Climate Change: Challenges and Opportunities" (2015, Routledge, U.K); "International Environmental Law and the Global South" (2015, Cambridge University Press) (co-editor); and "Emerging Principles of International Environmental Law" (2006, Transnational Publishers, New York). She is affiliated with UW-Madison's Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Center for South Asia, and the 4W Initiative and was a visiting professor at Doshisha University Law School, Japan, in summer 2014 and Giessen University, Germany in summer 2016. She also coordinates the Human Rights Program at UW-Madison.