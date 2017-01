press release: Join us Tuesday Jan. 17 at 7:00 PM in Rm. 301 Madison Downtown Public Library to celebrate Araceli Alonso's 2016 Dane County UNA Global Citizen award. Celebrations will include a large UNA-decorated cake, a report on Araceli Alonso's global activities, and an address by Araceli Alonso herself titled, "Seventeen Global Reasons Our Work on Gender is Critical." Free and open to the public