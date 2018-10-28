United Nations Association-Dane County

press release: UNA-USA Dane County Chapter's 2018 Luncheon: "The Role of Human Rights in Achieving Peace and Stability in Central Africa"

Please join the UNA-USA Dane County Chapter for our annual luncheon on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Monona Terrace. This year’s luncheon will be presented by former US Senator from Wisconsin and US representative to the Central African Region, Russ Feingold.

Russ was closely involved with African policy during his 18 years in the US Senate. In addition, Russ spend two years as Special US Envoy to the Great Lakes Region of Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Sunday, October 28, 2018; Registration begins at 11:45 with luncheon beginning at 12:30 pm. Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, Hall of Ideas Madison, WI 53703

Silent Auction: 11:45 am – 1:15 pm. Program*: 1:15 – 2:30 pm

*During the program, we will announce our "Global Citizen of the Year" award.