Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 12:30 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre presents, and WORT 89.9 FM, Isthmus & Sugar Maple welcome

THE 17TH ANNUAL UNITED WAY BLUEGRASS BENEFIT

featuring

CORK 'N BOTTLE STRING BAND (12:45 pm)

SPARETIME BLUEGRASS (1:30 pm)

DAVE LANDAU (2:15 pm)

The King of Kids Music

OAK STREET RAMBLERS (2:45 pm)

MADFIDDLE & HIGHWAY 151 (3:30 pm)

OLD TIN CAN STRING BAND (4:30 pm)

Sound by Steve Gotcher from Audio for the Arts

Tickets: $10.00 Adults/$5.00 Children 5 – 12

Children Under 5 Free Maximum Family Cost $20.00

Tickets Available At The Door