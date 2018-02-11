United Way Bluegrass Benefit
with Old Tin Can String Band, Soggy Prairie Boys, Madfiddle & Highway 151, David Landau, SpareTime Bluegrass, Cork 'n Bottle String Band
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 12:30 p.m., The Barrymore Theatre presents, and WORT 89.9 FM, Isthmus & Sugar Maple welcome
THE 17TH ANNUAL UNITED WAY BLUEGRASS BENEFIT
featuring
CORK 'N BOTTLE STRING BAND (12:45 pm)
SPARETIME BLUEGRASS (1:30 pm)
DAVE LANDAU (2:15 pm)
The King of Kids Music
OAK STREET RAMBLERS (2:45 pm)
MADFIDDLE & HIGHWAY 151 (3:30 pm)
OLD TIN CAN STRING BAND (4:30 pm)
Sound by Steve Gotcher from Audio for the Arts
Tickets: $10.00 Adults/$5.00 Children 5 – 12
Children Under 5 Free Maximum Family Cost $20.00
Tickets Available At The Door