RSVP for United Way Leadership Giving Breakfast

press release: Join Key Club for this annual breakfast, recognizing your leadership and celebrating the impact your generosity has made in Dane County. You will also have the opportunity to learn about Housing in Action, which works to prevent and end family homelessness in our community by increasing access to affordable housing and providing targeted services to address other barriers to family stability and success.

New this year!

· We will announce and celebrate the recipients of the 2017 Key Club Awards!

· Let’s raise $7,000 to help one family move from homelessness into stable housing by supporting Housing in Action. Text “Housing” to 40403.

· Please bring new cleaning supplies to help families moving from shelter to housing.

Thursday, February 1, 7:30 – 9:00 am, The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Pl

Please register online at www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/ lgbreakfast by January 26. Table sponsorships are available! Please contact events@uwdc.org for more information.