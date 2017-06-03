University Heights Walking Tour

press release: Frank Lloyd Wright, Louis Sullivan, Frank Riley, Claude & Starck, Alvan Small—oh my! This distinguished campus-adjacent neighborhood has been home to some of Madison’s most prominent university faculty. As you explore the area, guess (or ask!) what many of the street names have in common.

Starting Location: In front of Olin House, 130 N. Prospect Ave. Click here for a map.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary!

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members! Please bring cash or a check. We are unable to accept credit cards on tours.

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!