RSVP for University League Fall Coffee

press release:

Author of La Doctora: Dr. Linnea Smith, an intrepid Wisconsin physician, practices in the Amazon basin in Peru, treating indigenous people who previously had no modern health care. When she first went there, she spoke no Spanish and had only the most rudimentary equipment and most basic medicines. Now her clinic treats 2,500-3,000 patients a year.

When? University League Fall Coffee

Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m. - 11:30

Where? Nakoma Golf Club, 4145 Country Club Rd, Madison

Included? $18 Continental buffet with pastries, fruit & beverages

Please make checks payable to The University League, Inc. and mail to:

Betty Zeps, 1922 Adams Street, Madison, WI 53711

For more information, go to univleague.wisc.edu. Reservation deadline is Sept 5.