RSVP for University League Spring Luncheon

press release: With a race for a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice now underway, close attention is being paid not only to the candidates and our system of electing our top judges, but also to potential issues that may come before the Court.

For “A View from the Bench,” join University League as it hosts Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson on March 21, at Nakoma Golf Club. The event begins at 11:00, with lunch being served at 11:30. Guests may select Pesto-crusted Chicken Breast or Cobb Salad (please specify turkey or vegetarian and any food restrictions), served with beverage, rolls, and dessert, for $25.

Please make check payable to The University League, Inc., and mail to Betty Zeps, 1922 Adams Street, Madison, WI 53711 so it arrives by Monday, March 12th. For more information and to download your reservation form, please visit univleague.wisc.edu/program. htm. or call Betty at 255-5252 or 698-1414.