Unleashing and Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Dane County

press release:

Doyenne and The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County are collaborating to empower women entrepreneurs. The collaboration will have a kickoff event at the Radisson Hotel’s Twist Bar & Grill, 6617 Odana Road in Madison, on Wednesday, May 10th from 6pm to 8pm. Attendees will learn about both organizations. At the event, women business owners can take advantage of a special joint membership to both organizations.

“We want to remove barriers to starting businesses for women,” said Heather Wentler, executive eirector of Doyenne. Jessica Cavazos, executive director of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, added, “The Latino Chamber is thrilled to offer this opportunity for women business owners. For anyone curious about either of these organizations, we recommend coming to this free event to learn more.”

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are asked to register.