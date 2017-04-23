press release: PETA President Ingrid Newkirk led efforts to end cruel experiments on cats at the University of Wisconsin–Madison—and in a special Madison event in April, she'll discuss how anyone can be an unstoppable force for animals, as well as explaining why PETA's motto is "Animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way."

In the 36 years since Newkirk—one of Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women, a Washingtonian of the Year, and the subject of HBO's award-winning documentary I Am an Animal—cofounded PETA, the organization has grown to include more than 5 million members and supporters worldwide. Over the last three decades, she has witnessed attitude changes firsthand and been at the helm of numerous landmark victories for animals, from the first-ever arrest of an animal experimenter on cruelty charges in U.S. history to Ringling Bros. circus's decision to shut down.

"A hen in an egg-factory cage, an elephant in a circus boxcar, and a monkey in laboratory restraints can only rely on compassionate people to help them," says Newkirk, who will be traveling across the U.S. with her speaking tour. "PETA is here to share how sticking our necks out for animals can change the world."