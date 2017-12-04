Untimely Participation and Colonial Aesthetics in Wilders Music

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

by: Jessica Swanston Baker

December 4 @ 3:3opm (8417 Sewell Social Science (take lakeside elevators)

Free and Open to Public

In the eastern Caribbean islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, wilders, a contemporary popular music genre, is imagined and discussed as "too fast." And while discursive categorization of the genre posits the sounds- the rhythms and the melodies-as unfolding at an excessively fast rate, the musicians, too, are regarded as being out of sync. That is, musicians who choose to play wilders and form wilders bands are caught up in multi-layered conversations about their legitimacy as musicians because of the music they play, where, and how they come to learn, practice, and perform it.