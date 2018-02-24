Upcycled Planters

Upcycle a variety of materials to make a planter. Create a one-of-a-kind habitat for your seed from recycled materials. After you make your planter, plant a seed to take home and care for.

Kids will learn about cycles and processes of plants. They will learn about living more sustainably by upcycling discarded materials into something that has more value. They will gain fine motor skills and use their imaginations while making their planter.