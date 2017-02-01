Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Annual Meeting

press release: Everyone is invited to attend the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association’s Annual Meeting on Sunday March 19, 2017 beginning at 12:30 pm. The event will be hosted on the campus of Epic Systems in Verona in the Delphi Room, with parking located in the Tent Lot across from the Delphi Room. Map to the Annual Meeting at Epic

2017’s annual meeting will feature a presentation of the history of the Sugar River by archaeologist Paul Reckner from the Wisconsin Historical Society-Museum Archaeology Program. The recent archaeological survey of the State Highway 69 corridor between Verona and Belleville has uncovered evidence of this deep history, from the first Paleo-Indian hunting bands to early nineteenth-century homesteaders. This talk presents some of the initial results of this ongoing research, and an overview of the geological and cultural history that makes the Upper Sugar River Watershed such a unique place.

12:30 pm: Sign in and reception begins with refreshments from Tuvalu Coffeehouse & Gallery

1:00 pm: Annual review of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association

1:30 pm: Candle on the Water award recipient, Board of Directors voting

1:50 pm: Break

2:00 pm: “History of the Sugar River” by Paul Reckner, archaeologist from the Wisconsin Historical Society

2:50 pm: Question and answer session

3:00 pm: Adjourn