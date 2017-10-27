Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Open House
Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery, Verona 300 S. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: 2017 was a year of great accomplishments for the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, and we'd like to spread the word. The community is invited to an informal Open House at Tuvalu Coffeehouse & Gallery in Verona to enjoy complimentary refreshments and learn about the Association in a relaxed atmosphere.
Refreshments provided. Community members and businesses are invited to stop by anytime during the open house to view posters, displays, and learn more about Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.
Highlights of our accomplishments in 2017:
- Expanded farmer-led coalition (Farmers for the Upper Sugar River) to over 20 active farmers, representing thousands of watershed acres, focused on reducing agricultural runoff
- Completed a partnership with UW-Whitewater to create an erosion model of the watershed to highlight areas of focus for future projects
- Trained 11 new volunteer monitors to maintain 26 water quality monitoring sites around the watershed
- Tested an additional six sites for total phosphorus from May-October, totaling 21 sites over the last three years
- Began year one of a citizen-based research study to assess local storm ponds through dragonfly surveys
- Relocated 400 Plain Pocketbook mussels to the Sugar River and are beginning a long-term research study on mussels in the Sugar River
- Built and installed 30 boot wash stations and new signage at river access points around Dane County to combat the invasive New Zealand mudsnail found in Badger Mill Creek
- Partnered with WDNR to restore Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area through nine volunteer work days in 2017
- Working with Mt. Horeb School District to create locally-based environmental educational modules/curriculum for school districts and service clubs to use
- Improving river trail signage at public access points through a partnership with REI Madison and Dane County