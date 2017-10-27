Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Open House

press release: 2017 was a year of great accomplishments for the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, and we'd like to spread the word. The community is invited to an informal Open House at Tuvalu Coffeehouse & Gallery in Verona to enjoy complimentary refreshments and learn about the Association in a relaxed atmosphere.

Refreshments provided. Community members and businesses are invited to stop by anytime during the open house to view posters, displays, and learn more about Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.

Highlights of our accomplishments in 2017: