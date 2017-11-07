RSVP for UpStart

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: The UpStart Program invites you to hear how entrepreneurs and small businesses are helping position Greater Madison for the next big thing. This event is free and open to the public. Register NOW!

Nov. 7 | 7:30 a.m. 

Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St., Madison

Low-cost parking located across University Ave. in Lot 20

  7:30 a.m.  Arrive, enjoy coffee & pastries  8 a.m. Presentations  9 a.m. Networking

Connect with these area Chambers and learn how they support entrepreneurs

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
