press release: Please save the date for the 2017 Urban Cabaret, Madison’s most unique and dynamic fundraising event. Each year, the Urban Cabaret has captivated its audience with an eclectic mix of local performers that has included artists, dancers, aerialists, instrumentalists, magicians, poets and so much more. Your ticket purchase or table sponsorship goes directly to support education, employment, and empowerment programs that benefit members of our community. Tickets will go on sale soon!