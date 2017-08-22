Urban Gardening

press release: The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is hosting a series of trips called Wayfarer Wanderings geared towards 20 and 30 something young professionals. It’s for folks who want to meet new people, learn something new and get outside!

Tuesday, August 22, 5:30-7:30PM, Eagle Heights Community Garden

Cost: $15

Enjoy a fun summer evening touring Eagle Heights Community Garden, FH King Student Farm, and Green House Learning Community Garden—all surrounded by the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. After touring, participants can join in some light gardening activities: harvesting, washing, and planting fall vegetable and cover crops. Learn about growing your own plants in an urban setting.