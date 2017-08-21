RSVP for Urban Wildlife Program

press release: Dane County UW-Extension and the UW Department of Forest & Wildlife Ecology are pleased to offer an Urban Wildlife Program. The educational program is designed for individuals who wish to create, enhance and maintain urban wildlife habitat and assist others in doing so. The program consists of two evening workshops and a local field tour. The workshops take place on Wednesday September 13 and Wednesday, September 20, 2017 (6-9 p.m.) and will be held at the UW Arboretum auditorium, 1207 Seminole Highway, Madison. The field tour will be held Saturday, September 30th, 2017 from 1-5 pm.

Who should attend? Individuals who wish to create, enhance and maintain urban wildlife habitat and assist others.

What will you learn? Urban wildlife trends ● land use changes and wildlife response ● urban wildlife identification ● practices to create, enhance and maintain urban wildlife habitat ● living with wildlife: positives and negatives ● how to develop a wildlife management plan

Cost: $50 per person. This includes 6 hours of in-class training and a 4 hour walking tour, resource materials and refreshments. Financial assistance available upon request, please contact Mindy Habecker (608-224-3718, Habecker@countyofdane.com)

Registration: Space is limited to first 30 registrants. Registration deadline is August 21, 2017. Register online or mail a check made payable to “Dane County Treasurer” to Urban Wildlife Project, Dane County UWEX, 5201 Fen Oak Drive Rm 138, Madison WI 53718. Please include your home address, phone number and email with payment. Registrations completed online or postmarked after August 21 will need to add a $10 late fee.

Brought to you by: UW Extension, Dane County UW-Extension, and the Dept. of Forest & Wildlife Ecology at UW-Madison.