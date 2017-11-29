US-EU Trade Relations in the Face of Current Challenges: Brexit, China and Protectionism

press release:

This presentation will cover the role of Germany and the EU in international trade, the consequences of the Brexit for EU-US relations, challenges to US-EU trade relations, possible approaches to dealing with China, and the German view of protectionism.

Our speaker, Dr. Eckart von Unger, is a Senior Manager in the Brussels office of the Federation of German Industries (Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie). The BDI is one of the largest national industrial associations in Europe. He is responsible for representing the BDI in all foreign trade and investment matters vis-á-vis the institutions of the European Union. He is also member of several committees and working groups on the national and international level such as BUSINESSEUROPE, the Business and Industry Advisory Council to the OECD (BIAC) and the International Chamber of Commerce. He will provide the German perspective on trade issues. Dr. von Unger would very much welcome dialogue with our audiences on these issues.

Dr. von Unger has held several position at BDI’s headquarters in Berlin. He has also been the Director responsible for Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion and Fair Trade Policies. Dr. von Unger began his career in 2000 in the press office of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the Bundestag. He holds a master’s degree in Economic Science (Diplom) from the Free University of Berlin and a bachelor’s degree (Vordiplom) in Management and Business Administration from the University of Cologne. In addition to his expertise on German trade relations with the EU and the US, he has also worked on both Asia and the Middle East. The tour of Dr. von Unger is made possible by a generous ERP grant from the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy.

Cost: FREE for MITA Members / $15 for MITA friends and guests.

This event is Co-sponsored by the UW Center for European Studies, ME Dey & Co. and ABS Genus.