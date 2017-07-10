U.S. History of Slavery

press release: The Justified Anger summer series kicks off with a presentation by Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara, who will be providing an overview of the United States History experience. Dr. Clark-Pujara is a historian whose research focuses on the experiences of black people in French and British North America in the 17th, 18th and early 19th centuries. She is also the author of 'Dark Work: The Business of Slavery in Rhode Island (Early American Places)'. If you are also interested in purchasing a signed copy of Dr. Clark-Pujara's book, Dark Work: The Business of Slavery in Rhode Island (Early American Places), at the event, please indicate your interest in your RSVP. If you have questions about the event, email Angela Fitzgerald at afitzgerald@nehemiah.org.

This is a perfect event to bring friends and family that didn't get a chance to go to the U.S. Black History Class, and a chance to receive fresh knowledge for those who did. This is a free event and we will have to cap off the number of spots at 250, so register today and reserve your seats!