U.S. Quidditch Midwest Regional Championship

press release: Teams from Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will have the opportunity at the USQ Midwest Regional Championship for the opportunity to attend the national championship, the US Quidditch Cup. Last season, Mizzou Quidditch defeated Kansas to take home their first Midwest Regional Championship title in Nevada, Iowa. Who will rise above the rest in the newly created collegiate division this season? Who will claim the title of community champion? Come to Madison in November to find out!