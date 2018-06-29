press release: The United States Yoga Federation (USA Yoga) will bring the 2018 USA Yoga National Championship to Madison from June 29 to July 1, 2018. The top yoga athletes from across the country will gather at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center to perform challenging yoga routines, demonstrating the immense strength, skill and discipline the sport requires. The competition features eight divisions, including a 50+ category and two youth categories, ages 7-11 and 12-18. In addition to incredible competition, the event offers a weekend-long yoga expo with demonstrations and classes led by some of the top instructors in the country.

Single-day tickets are $15 and three-day passes are available for $35. For additional information, including the competition schedule, visit usayoga.org .