press release: NESCO’s 18th Annual AppleFest is coming Saturday, September 29, 9:30 AM - 3:30 PM! AppleFest is a community-supported event attended by over 1,500 people—children to older adults—with our enormous used book sale, raffle/drawings, live music and entertainment, a vintage jewelry sale, a fun kiddie carnival and more.

Make sure to come hungry! We also sell fresh apples donated from local orchards, delicious donated baked goods, and other great lunch items. This is NESCO’s biggest fundraising event helping us to raise thousands of dollars for programs and services that keep older adults in our community active and independent.

So mark your calendars and tell your friends - it is going to be a blast!

Warner Park Community and Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr., Madison, WI 53704

Adults are $2 at the door, kids are free!

*Entertainment*

~Outside: 9:30 am - 11:00 am, Elmore's Drum Circle; 9:30 am - 11:00 am, Fire Department Unit; 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, TBD

~Gym: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, DJ; 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Doodlebug the Clown; 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Maynard the Mallard; 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, TBD

~Community Rooms: 12:00 pm – 12:15 pm, Sassy Steppers; 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm, Polkalamity Pleasure Society; 2:15 pm – 3:00 pm, TBD

*Food (TBD!): Hot Dog (Veggie Option Available) Meals; Sloppy Joe Meal; Apple Crisp (w/ or w/o ice cream); -Apple Pie (w/ or w/o ice cream); Apples & Baked Goods for Sale; Refreshments

also: Used Book Sale (includes puzzles, DVDs, & CDs) runs Thursday, September 27, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Friday, September 28, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Saturday, September 29, 9:30 AM - 3:30 PM *$5/bag offered Saturday!*