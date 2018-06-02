Using Your Space

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Designed to build off our basic 12-hour curriculum, this advanced workshop explores personal space, movement, and use of your environment. MUST have taken full 12-hour Chimera first. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) $30. For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs-and-services/chimera-self-defense/classes/.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter-McConnell Hall 1010 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
