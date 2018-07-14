USS Bubbler
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Ahoy shipbuilders! Anchors away for the first annual Bubbler Regatta. Create your own mini vessels from recycled materials, test their seaworthiness, and race against your friends down our rain gutter course… you may have to supply your own wind. Children under 7 should be accompanied by an adult.
Registration begins June 30. Register online, in person, or by phone at 266-6385
Kids & Family