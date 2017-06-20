USTA National Championship

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-usta-national-championship-tickets-28655682919

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: USTA TUMBLING AND TRAMPOLINE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

Tuesday – Saturday, June 20-24. Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nearly 2,500 athletes and 150 teams will compete in trampoline and tumbling competitions.

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

