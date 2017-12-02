UW Advanced Painting Workshop

press release: Advanced Painting Workshop presents: House Party

12/2/17-12/8/17, Gallery 7, 7th floor of the George L. Mosse Humanities Building, 455 N Park St,

Closing Reception: 12/6/17 from 6pm-8:30pm

13 of your favorite undergraduate painters are throwing a house party and you’re invited! Join us for the closing reception of the Advanced Painting Workshop Fall 2017 exhibition, “House Party,” on Wednesday, December 6, from 6-8:30pm. Come see the sweet works we’ve been cooking up and enjoy some sweet ambience.

Featuring work by Alyssa Ackerman, Audrey Hansa, Catherine Lundgren, Fariba Nikpour, Gabrielle Cordes, Ingrid Olson, Jiaming You, Justin Parks, Lana Scholtz, Matthew Bowden, Maxwell Kornetzke, Rachel Miller, and Shelby Kahr.