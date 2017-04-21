UW Advanced Painting Workshop

press release: Backseat Painting is a group exhibition presented to you by this spring’s Advanced Painting Workshop in accordance with UW Madison’s Art Department.

Featuring original works by: Audrey Hansa, Brianna Kromrey, Fariba Nikpour, Gabrielle Cordes, Gillian Drier, Hannah Goldberg, Lana Scholtz, Matthew Bowden, Max Kornetzke, Mike Lind, Selia Salzsieder, and Sydney Parsons.

The exhibition will run from April 21st-April 27th in the Seventh Floor Gallery in the George L Mosse Humanities Building with a closing reception on Thursday April 27th from 7-9 pm!